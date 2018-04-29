Pashinyan assured Russian MPs that Yerevan will leave neither CSTO nor EAEU

“Yelq” bloc and the Russian Federation MPs met in the Parliament today and discussed a range of important issues.

Ararat Mirzoyan, member of “Civil Contract” Party and MP of “Yelq” bloc of the Parliament was also present at the meeting. He presented the details of the meeting to Aravot.am. “Pashinyan has stated that our movement, our revolution does not concern any geopolitical aspects, it does not have any geopolitical subtext, and it implies continuing the performance of international obligations.

However, this does not mean that everything is smooth in those relations. This means that the problems will not be neglected, they will be raised, discussed and precise solutions will be suggested,” said Mirzoyan.

To the question whether the issue of Armenian membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been discussed, and how the Russian MPs reacted, Mirzoyan replied: “I would like to mention that the Armenian and Russian parties discussed questions of mutual interest, including the issue of Armenian membership in those organizations. Nikol Pashinyan assured that Yerevan will leave neither CSTO nor EAEU.”

It is worth mentioning that “Yelq” bloc MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Miqayelyan participated in the meeting. The Russian party was led by Leonid Kalashnikov, Head of the Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma.

Nelly BABAYAN