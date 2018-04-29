‘Armenia has shown an example that civil society exists:’ Armen Sarkissian’s interview to BBC

President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian gave an interview to BBC about the situation in Armenia.

“There are big demonstrations on the streets of Yerevan, probably you have seen them. That is the outcome of several years of problems that have been accumulated and there were not addressed or resolved: be that corruption, be that social injustice. Young people, they don’t see bright future for themselves despite they are talented or they have a good education. Many, many factors … and most probably absence of dialogue between the government and the people. So the president is the one who has to guide everybody towards the constitutional solution of this crisis. And I am happy and proud that we have several successes here. As you know there were very big demonstrations but former President and Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan hearing what people are saying he resigned on 23rd of April. And I would like to give credit to Serzh Sargsyan for this courageous move. Because in other places in other times presidents were fighting for their political career up to the end. Serzh Sargsyan showed courage, heard the people and resigned showing that this country can go towards the democratic and free path,” said Sarkissian.

In the response to the question, the opposition leader says that a velvet revolution is unfolding in Armenia, do you agree, Sarkissian replied: “I would not like to give nice slogans – is a velvet, rose revolution or purple one or is it a revolution or not. For me what is important that Armenia has shown an example that civil society exists and people are courageous and proud to express their opinion.”