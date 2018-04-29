Vahram Baghdasaryan: ‘Republican Party not to impede if three factions support one candidate’

If 3 factions support one candidate, the Republican Party will not impede anyhow. This was stated during the briefing by Vahram Baghdasaryan, Leader of the Republican Faction after a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the anti-governmental movement, MP from “Yelq” bloc and candidate for Prime Minister.

To the questions how the Republican Party will vote if it is not going to nominate any candidates, whether its voting will be univocal or not, Baghdasaryan replied: “We will see the positions of all powers…our aim is to reach solidarity.”

To the question whether it is possible that the Republicans do not vote during the Prime Minister elections planned on 1 May at all, Baghdasaryan replied by saying the Republicans have not held a session yet: “The Republican Party’s decisions are not made unilaterally, I would prefer not to answer that question. The Republican Party is united.”

According to Baghdasaryan, the final decision about the voting position will be made at the session of the Supreme Body of the Republican Party which will be held after official appointing of candidates.

Nelly BABAYAN

Photo from archive