Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:32 | April 29 2018
17:32 | April 29 2018

‘Everybody was so sure that nothing will change in this country that we started to believe that change is impossible’: Arsinée Khanjian

‘Everybody was so sure that nothing will change in this country that we started to believe that change is impossible’: Arsinée Khanjian

Actress Arsinée Khanjian was among the protesters gathered in France Square. Protesters were taking photos with her.

“The best thing that my nation could have ever given to me is meeting you and feeling your excitement. I am really grateful that you made this life and future of independent soul come true. The youth is our future, but we have also got parents that granted us this courage. You are our future, there shall be no Armenia without you,” said Arsinée Khanjian.

She is surprised by the latest domestic political developments. Yet: “I believe that we have been simple-minded to think that there is no will in this country. Everybody was so sure that nothing will change in Armenia that we, the Diaspora, started to believe that change is impossible. But you proved that it is indeed possible. I hope that all parties understand on 1 May that people’s voice should be heard, and fair elections will be held. It is impossible to change the whole country in a single day, do not get frustrated!”

 

Arpine SIMONYAN

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook