Nikol Pashinyan to initiate extraordinary elections as Prime Minister

If “Yelq” bloc’s nominee Nikol Pashinyan is elected as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia during the election on 1 May in the Parliament, he is going to present a project. Nikol Pashinyan told this to the journalists today.

Pashinyan says that he is going to submit a project on extraordinary parliamentary elections. They have got their own viewpoints, but the political sphere is disturbed: “If we want to ensure equal opportunities, we should make the political sphere ready for that. We believe that the elections should be held within two months, but this can be discussed. The term can be delayed, but the delay should be reasonable. One year is a very long term. There are powers thinking that one year is a pretty good term, but in any case, the question shall be discussed, all arguments shall be considered.”

The Electoral Code will be amended by then.

Nelly GRIGORYAN