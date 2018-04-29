Nikol Pashinyan on joining Gagik Tsarukyan: ‘Personal relations are not the issue’

“I welcome the positions of “Tsarukyan” alliance and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. I also value the position of the Republican Party, though I hope that they will finally decide to support my candidacy,” Leader of anti-governmental movement and MP from “Yelq” bloc, Nikol Pashinyan told journalists today.

Nikol Pashinyan addressed the criticism that he received on “Tsarukyan” alliance’s joining the movement considering his previous statements about the alliance and its leader. “You know, we are talking about overcoming the inner political crisis. Personal relations are not the issue. We are politicians, and all our activities should be based on the public interests of the Republic of Armenia, and not on our personal records. We have acted like this and we will continue acting like this as this is not an issue of subjective perceptions, this is an issue of national and state aspects. And each of us should strongly take it into consideration.”

It is worth mentioning that tomorrow Pashinyan will meet the Republican MPs.

Nelly GRIGORYAN

