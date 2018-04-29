Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:20 | April 29 2018
Arsenal forward Mkhitaryan makes Premier League history with Man Utd goal – Goal

Arsenal forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan has become the first player to score for and against Manchester United in the same Premier League season, Goal.com reports.

The Armenia international swapped Manchester for north London during the January transfer window, with Alexis Sanchez joining Jose Mourinho’s side in a straight swap deal.

Mkhitaryan scored just once for United in the Premier League this term before agreeing his winter transfer to Arsenal, but was on the scoresheet against his former club during the Gunners’ trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

