Robert Kocharyan, the second President of Armenia, gave an interview to Russian NTV TV channel.

“What Nikol Pashinyan demands? Give me power right now, immediately give me power. The power is not a suitcase that you can take it and pass on. They are specific persons, Parliament, deputies, who also have self-respect. And to force them to go against their conscience, their views, their political views, blackmail them with a large crowd – it is absolutely another form of extremism,” said Kocharyan.