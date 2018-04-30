Tsarukyan alliance to vote for Nikol Pashinyan

“Members of Tsarukyan alliance told me that they are going to vote for me,” said Nikol Pashinyan, the candidate of “Yelq” bloc for the Prime Minister’s position after meeting Tsarukyan alliance members.

To the question whether any agreements had been reached about the cost of getting their votes, Pashinyan replied that such questions are out of the discussion. Moreover, he said that it is improper to discuss such questions at the moment.

“They have the same concerns as the others do regarding the future of this country. They are not concerned about my candidacy as such. On the contrary, we have stated that it is a time for dramatic changes for the Republic of Armenia for developing it rapidly and sustaining the development,” said Nikol Pashinyan as a reply to the question on the current concerns of the Tsarukyan alliance members.

Nelly GRIGORYAN