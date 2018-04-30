Events in Canada, dedicated to the 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

On the occasion of the 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide numerous events took place across Canada.

The main events took place in the Canadian capital of Ottawa on April 24. They began at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia where Ambassador Levon Martirosyan read an address by Karen Karapetyan, acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, on the occasion of the 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Then a traditional memorial prayer took place at the Embassy with the participation of Clergymen and numerous representatives of the Armenian community. Wreaths were laid near the Armenia Immortal statue in front of the Embassy.

Then an official event, dedicated to the 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, took place in front of the Parliament of Canada. Acting Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan who was in Canada with a working visit, Ambassador Levon Martirosyan, Clergymen, Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly, representatives of the Canadian diplomatic corps, political figures, representatives of the Armenian community attended the event.

In his speech, Ambassador Martirosyan thanked the Government of Canada for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide. The Ambassador stressed: “Armenian people will always remember all the countries who granted asylum to our compatriots having had a narrow escape from the Genocide. Our sisters and brothers have kept showing their gratitude for decades by becoming devoted citizens of those hospitable countries.”

Minister Jolie, Representatives of the parties, represented in the Parliament, representatives of a number of national minorities of Canada delivered speeches. A memorial march took place after the event.

Events, dedicated to the 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place also in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, St. Catharines, Hamilton and other cities of Canada.