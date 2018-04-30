Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:34 | April 30 2018
‘We have common view of solving this political crisis:’ Nikol Pashinyan on meeting with ARF

“We have a common view of solving this political crisis,” said Nikol Pashinyan, “Yelq” bloc candidate for the Prime Minister’s position told journalists in the Parliament, after meeting the Armenian Revolution Federation.

“Then we exchanged some ideas on the philosophy of approaches. The philosophy is that we must try to establish a proper working environment. The issue of possible ministers or coalition partnership was not discussed at all,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

He also added that “the future actions, future action plan depends on tomorrow’s events. All other issues will be discussed afterwards.”

 

Nelly GRIGORYAN

Categories: Politics

