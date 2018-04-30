‘When will people live in better conditions?’: Republicans’ oppositional questions to Pashinyan

The leader of the anti-governmental movement, MP, candidate for Prime Minister’s position Nikol Pashinyan met members of Republican faction. Let us remind you hat Republican is the biggest faction of Armenia’s Parliament and holds 58 seats.

Republican Armen Ashotyan cited Pashinyan’s words about the EAEU, “The only justification for staying in the EAEU is the blackmail: gas will be cut off, Turks will be ordered to attack us, the EAEU has brought only losses to Armenia, Armenia has lost territories after joining the EAEU, etc.”. He asked what had changed over the course of six months that estimates of the destructive effect of the EAEU are no longer being voiced.

Pashinyan responded that now we have a new political reality. Ashotyan reminded that while resigning Serzh Sargsyan said, “Nikol was right, I was wrong”, and that now Nikol Pashinyan could say “Serzh was right, I was wrong”, in response to their questions. Pashinyan responded, that this was not his resignation speech yet.

Mihran Hakobyan reminded that when Serzh Sargsyan said something in 2014, then another thing, Pashinyan announced that he was telling a lie. He asked whether Pashinyan is not acting the same way now. Pashinyan replied that if he had said that he had voted for the EAEU and continued to insist on it, there would be the basis for saying it, but what he says is that there are realities and that a state figure and a politician must take these facts into account.

Khosrov Harutyunyan asked, the government is the instrument of carrying out all kinds of promises, therefore, who will be part of your government in your power? Pashinyan said that the decisions should be discussed and institutional: “The probability for an institution to be mistaken is less than for an individual. This is a force majeure situation and the formation of the government should be a tool to overcome the domestic crisis. If this were a normal process, the formation of the government would have been under another logic. Now it is necessary to establish the pillar, the circle which directly or indirectly becomes the implementer of the Prime Minister’s decision. The government should be formed as a result of discussions with that circle. Our goal is to ensure an atmosphere of solidarity, where, in peaceful conditions, it is possible to discuss the crucial issues that exist today. The government will be formed depending on the result of the voting”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN