Vano Siradeghyan’s return to be discussed in legal framework: Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister candidate Nikol Pashinyan answered a question that interests many people: whether what he had in his backpack.

“Clothes, a computer, a phone charger, sweets”, he responded. Whether how he has been eating during these days, he said that everything was on live stream, and the journalists have witnessed everything: “There were cases that we had to eat while marching, nothing extraordinary though”.

In response to the question whether what his first decree will be if he is elected prime minister tomorrow, he said: “We will take steps that the government’s decision to hold closed-door sessions to be canceled, if there is no need for a legislative amendment, you will openly cover the sessions that I conduct”.

He told that his older daughter is a student, his son is a conscript, his younger daughter is three years old and his 12-year-old daughter is a schoolgirl. In response to the question whether we will see a prime minister whose son will serve in the army, he said: yes.

Asked about making possible steps for Vano Siradeghyan’s return, Nikol Pashinyan said that the issue should be solved in the legal framework. According to him, all questions of public interest will be examined and all possible legal solutions will be given.

Arpine SIMONYAN