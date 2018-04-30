Arpine Hovhannisyan asks Pashinyan about releasing ‘Sasna Tsrer’

At the special session of the Republican Party, Arpine Hovhannisyan asked the candidate for the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, whether what NGOs the latter referred to in an interview with journalists noting that whether there are political prisoners in Armenia or not should be decided by specialized NGOs and the political prisoners must be released.

Arpine Hovhannisyan, in particular, was interested in the fact that a part of NGOs also consider “Sasna Tsrer” to be political prisoners, thus what position Pashinyan has in this regard, whether how he imagines the process of releasing them. She noted that there are 5,000 NGOs in Armenia, half of them dealing with human rights and justice.

Pashinyan said that everything will take place in strict compliance with the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Armenia. He said that the law defines the procedure and gives opportunities and tools. He said that if it is necessary to make political decisions to establish public solidarity: “We cannot go for solutions that bring new problems with them”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN