‘Not important who will be Armenian Prime Minister’: Pashinyan points to another, more important fact

“It will not be an exaggeration if I say that the world’s attention will be on Armenia tomorrow. It looks like tomorrow will be the final of the Football World Cup. Our country is no longer a forgotten and distant corner, but a place the events of which surprise and get admired by the world, as well as teach and make wonder.

This is our vision of Armenia and the Armenian people”, said the leader of the Movement, MP from the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan, at the gathering of the members of the “My Step” movement, taking into consideration the fact that the National Assembly will elect the Prime Minister tomorrow.

“There is a high probability that your candidate will be elected Prime Minister tomorrow. Until now it seemed to us, and it seemed to many that this would be the most important event in the recent political process. In fact, today, and now we can say that the most important event took place before that, a few days ago, when it was clear that there are people in Armenia who eventually stood up and took over their own event. It is not essential who will be the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia because it is essential that there are people who have taken over the leadership of the country. The most important thing is that people know what to do in case, if suddenly any government tries to behave cynically, ignoring its own people”, Nikol Pashinyan expressed conviction.

He repeated that it is not important what will happen tomorrow in the National Assembly. “What is essential is that the Armenian citizen has won and this victory is irreversible, it can not be questioned by anyone”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN