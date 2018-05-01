‘We are not going to thank you for not shooting us in building entrances, for not poisoning us in prisons’: Pashinyan to Republicans

The Parliament discusses the issue of Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Prime Minister

Republican MP Karine Achemyan told Nikol Pashinyan that he already gently supports the Republican Party’s foreign political line and asked whether this does not mean that when he comes to power, he will not change his positions by 180 degrees again by abandoning this pathos in domestic political and economic issues. She also asked: “Is not it due to the authorities’ tolerance that such favorable environment, civil society, free press, democracy have been created, where you were able to register some success?”.

Pashinyan said that membership in the Eurasian Economic Union is already a reality and that any government must take this reality into account, sharp turnarounds are unacceptable for now.

As for democracy, he said: “Whatever the citizen of the Republic of Armenia has today, since its independence, is due to the civil activists who have freed the territory centimeter by centimeter, millimeter by a millimeter from illegitimate and repressive circles. In the meantime, dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds of citizens were imprisoned, and let no Republican expect that he will be thanked for not shooting us in the building entrances, for not poisoning us in prisons. No one should expect that we would thank anyone for our victories: we have gained all this thanks to our own efforts, suffering, our family, and our children’s sufferings”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN