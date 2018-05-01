Republicans to vote univocally

The Republican Party faction convened a session of Parliament. It was supposed that after the session, the faction would publish its position on the issue of voting for Prime Minister to be held a bit later.

Let us remind that at today’s sitting in Parliament, deputies should elect a Prime Minister. The only candidate for the Prime Minister is Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the oppositional “Yelq” faction. “Tsarukyan” and Armenian Revolutionary Federation factions have announced their intention to vote for Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy. The ruling Republican Party which has the highest number of mandates in the parliament has not yet expressed its position.

After the session Eduard Sharmazanov announced that they will vote univocally and that the head of the faction Vahram Baghdasaryan will announce about their position in his speech. Sharmazanov said that his position has not changed.

Nelly GRIGORYAN