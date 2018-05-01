‘I do not know Pashinyan’: Saakashvili

The former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili has responded to the accusations of him of having a connection with Nikol Pashinyan, which was voiced in the Parliament of Armenia.

“Some stupid people in the Parliament of Armenia blame Nikol Pashinyan of having a connection with me. I do not know Pashinyan, and I would like to respond to those MPs: you have issues not with an international conspiracy, but with their own people who are disgusted from your robbery and cynicism. Armenia will be a successful country free from corruption,” wrote Saakashvili on his Facebook page.