Member of Parliament from Armenian Revolutionary (ARF) Federation Aghvan Vardanyan announced during his speech in the Parliament that he was not going to vote in favor of the candidate of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

ARF Supreme Body informs that Aghvan Vardanyan’s announcement in the Parliament is a personal decision which does not reflect the Party’s decision. Therefore, the ARF Supreme Body requires Aghvan Vardanyan to withdraw the MP’s mandate before its expiry.