21:21 | May 1 2018

Republican Felix Tsolakyan votes for Nikol Pashinyan

As we have already informed, Vahram Baghdasaryan, the head of Republican faction, announced that Republicans are not going to vote for the candidate for PM’s position Nikol Pashinyan.

Parliament of Armenia did not elect PM. 45 voted for and 56 against the premiership of Pashinyan.

Republican Felix Tsolakyan, former governor of Shirak Marz, voted for Pashinyan.

Later he explained his this move on Facebook: “My conscious lead me to vote for people’s candidate.”

Politics

  1. Robert Davidian says:
    May 1, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    “My conscious lead me to vote for people’s candidate.”

    More Republicans need to dig deep and find their conscious – SOON!

