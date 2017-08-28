՛Hoagland made us understand ‘Madrid Principles’ proceed to remain on the table՛: political scientist

Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan does not indicate any changes regarding Artsakh conflict settlement process. “The level of violence is preserved on the border. The situation will be the same in the future as well”, he told.

Iskandaryan does not see anything new in the announcement made by former American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard Hoagland: “The person who leaves the position of the Co-Chair repeated “Madrid Principles”. He made us understand that “Madrid Principles” proceed to remain on the table, and did anyone doubt it?”

As regards Andrew Schofer, new Co-Chair from the US in Minsk Group, Alexander Iskandaryan says he is experienced, but big changes should not be expected connected with the change of the person.

The political scientist commented on the news spread in the media implying that in the near future the religious leaders of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet: “It cannot have a strict influence on the conflict, the conflict is a political one.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN