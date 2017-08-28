Former director of ‘Nairit’: Acetylene store is burning, not particularly dangerous’ (Photos)

“Lacethynol store is burning in “Nairit” plant”, former director of the factory, Karen Israyelyan, who was informed about this from the factory, told Aravot.am.

According to Mr. Israyelyan, “This is not particularly dangerous. There was a similar case about ten years ago. The acetylene is burning, which is a chemical substance: it’s the product’s remnant for us. It’s just the smoke that is unpleasant. Carbon monoxide emissions are more dangerous than this smoke”.

Aravot.am has been informed that on August 28 at 13.10 Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call that there had been an explosion at the factory, then the fire had broken out. Israyelyan could not tell what could have caused an explosion.

The former director also noted: “Most of those responsible for the store have been fired”.

In response to our question, whether this could have been done deliberately, Mr. Israyelyan said, “I don’t think so because there wasn’t anything important in this for them to deliberately cause harm”.

Nelly BABAYAN