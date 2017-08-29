‘Aliyev becomes inadequate gradually, intention to ‘liberate’ Erivan is the evidence’:Ara Papyan

“By that announcement Hoagland reminded the Republic of Armenia and Russia, which conducts a more independent politics, that Artsakh conflict is viewed among the Co-Chairs, that is, it is not solely the issue of Russia and Armenia”, told political scientist Ara Papyan, referring to the latest announcement by already the former American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard Hoagland.

He noticed – the only platform where a cooperation between the US and the Russian Federation exists is Artsakh issue.

Addressing to the possible upcoming meeting between the presidents of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future, he highlighted that such meetings have become an end in itself lately: “Aliyev is to be blamed. Serzh Sargsyan has told that he has given his agreement on Kazan document. The issue is that Armenian side has shown its willingness towards the maximum concessions, but Aliyev has not. We say we are ready to concede 6,5 regions, with which I do not agree, but Azerbaijan is not willing, it does not want to give a peaceful solution to the issue. Azerbaijan says, “give everything and leave”, which will not work.”

Pursuant to the political scientist’s characterization, Ilham Aliyev becomes inadequate regarding this issue gradually: “He speaks things which formerly would be spoken in the presence of the inner audience, now it is not so. I imply the “liberation” of Erivan and Zangezur, which is an urge to war and destroying Armenia.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN