՛For US Armenia should be bigger and more powerful to counterbalance Iraqi Kurdistan՛: political scientist

“By the establishment of the Kurdish independence, which is the most noteworthy change within the region after World War 1, the Armenian issue will recur. Although the US performs against Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence, the process is unavoidable”, political scientist Ara Papyan expressed his opinion.

Let us remind you that on September 25, the referendum for independence is planned in Iraqi Kurdistan. As stated by Ara Papyan, this fact cannot bypass Artsakh conflict without having an influence on it: “The issue of the Kurdish state is bigger than the Armenian one. However, the issue of the Kurdish state makes the role and significance of the Republic of Armenia in the region bigger. The West needs the Republic of Armenia for further Kurdish issues.”

Ara Papyan explained: “The West has an experience of seeing Turkey having become powerful and self-sufficient, badly controllable and self-guided. The latest swaggering announcements of Erdogan with respect to Germany are the evidence of it. Replacing powerful Turkey by Kurdistan means to replace one headache by another. That is, for the West the Kurdish state should not be as powerful as not to obey it. And the headache needs a counterbalance, therefore, for the US the Republic of Armenia should be bigger and more powerful to counterbalance Kurdistan.”

As stated by the political scientist, the latest interview of the US Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia is the evidence, where he emphasizes – the US is ready to give tools intended for independence to the Republic of Armenia: “Americans already doubt that the Republic of Armenia is no longer an independent country and is a part of Russia. We are in front of the most serious crossroad.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN