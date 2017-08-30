Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan leave for Baku

The Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia informs: “On September 22 of the current year, the representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, headed by the President of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of RA Armen Ashotyan, will participate in the Conference dedicated to the promotion of women’s health and gender equality organized by Euronest PA Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Civil Society. One of the members of the Armenian Delegation is the Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Mane Tandilyan. The organizational issues relative to the delegation’s participation in the conference are in a process.”