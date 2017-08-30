՛We do not have any personalized issues՛: Taron Margaryan on Shahen Harutyunyan

The Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, as already known, has lodged an appeal against civil activist Shahen Harutyunyan for organizing marches relative to the death of “Breadwinner”. Today Taron Margaryan was asked – Shahen Harutyunyan insists that he is a son of a civil prisoner, now you take him to court? Why do you not cancel your lawsuit? “Yelq” bloc had applied to you with this suggestion. He responded: “Dears, you know that those liabilities are given to the inner-city authorities via the Constitution, but when marches take place, illegal gatherings are organized, our representatives are invited and report about that all pursuant to the police information and facts. They have reported and the legal representatives move forward via law. We do not have any personalized issues, we keep the law and the liabilities given to the city authorities.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN