Director of the George Marshall Center US General Keith W. Dayton visited the National Defense Research University

The delegation headed by Lieutenant General Keith W. Dayton (ret.), Director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, paid a visit to the National Defense Research University (NDRU), MoD, RA, on the eve of the “Armenia’s Security Challenges” Outreach Event of the George C. Marshall Center Alumni Association of Armenia held in Yerevan on 1 September.

The guests were hosted by Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, NDRU Head, Marshall Center Alumnus (1998).

The meeting was attended by Colonel Gevorg Sarukhanyan, Deputy Head, NDRU, MoD, RA, Marshall Center Alumnus; Benyamin Poghosyan, PhD in History, Deputy Head for Research, NDRU, MoD, RA-Head, Institute for National Strategic Studies, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Alumnus; Colonel Suren Davtyan, Deputy Head for Education, NDRU, MOD RA -Head, National Institute for Strategic Defense Security Education, who was present at the G. Marshall Center opening ceremony; Davit Manasyan, PhD in History, Head, Center for Regional Strategic Analysis, Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS), NDRU, MoD, RA; Arman Grigoryan, Head, Center for Information-Communication Technologies and National Security Policy, INSS, NDRU, MoD, RA, and Azat Davtyan, PhD in Economics, Research Fellow, INSS, NDRU, MOD, RA.

At the meeting the participants exchanged views on the prospects of academic-educational cooperation. The guests highly emphasized the NDRU research-fellows’ academic fellowships at the world leading schools and professional centers (the US NDU, George C. Marshall Center, the Harvard University, RAND Corporation, etc.), aimed at their attempts to adapt the innovative methods of mastering the security knowledge from the perspective of theoretical-methodological understanding of Armenia’s national strategic guidelines, and elaborating Armenia’s defense policy issues.

Getting acquainted with the NDRU’s achievements and development-oriented programs, the guests highly estimated the University’s professional capabilities and quality. The University’s elaborations along with the US state center of excellence– the College of Information and Cyberspace (iCollege), NDU – via partnership in the sphere of cybersecurity, namely “The Draft National Cybersecurity Strategy of the Republic of Armenia”, were of great interest to them.

National Defense Research University, MoD, RA