373 freshmen to study in full-time system at Artsakh State University

In this academic year, 373 students were enrolled in the full-time system at Artsakh State University. Last year, the number of freshmen totaled to 483. The ASU Rector Manush Minasyan told Aravot.am.

According to her, the decline in the number of students is conditioned by a small number of school graduates this year.

“Unfortunately, there is no significant change in the selection of professions. The largest groups continue to be in law, finance, and information technology faculties. The activation regarding the latter is very welcomed because there is a need for these professionals”, the rector of the university gives clarifications on the professions chosen by first-year students.

Manush Minasyan mentions that students are passive with choosing political science as a profession. “We have some progress regarding natural science professions mostly physics and mathematics, but not chemistry. For the second year in the full-time system of chemistry, we do not have groups”.

Referring to the students studying in the Master’s Degree, the ASU rector notes, that there are groups, but only few, and that it’s natural, because the undergraduate students understand that only those should study in Master’s who later will be involved in science.

