OSCE Chairperson Condemns North Korea’s Nuclear Test

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz condemned on Sunday North Korea’s latest nuclear test, calling on Pyongyang to stop unilateral provocations.

“Condemn #DPRK #nuclear test in strongest terms. This is not only a clear violation of Northkorea’s intl obligations but also a reckless & irresponsible act in times of heightened tensions on Korean peninsula. #DPRK must stop unilateral provocations & return to negotiations. Call for swift #UNSC reaction,” Kurz posted in its Twitter blog.

Categories: World

