‘When Minsk Group stops making toothless and untargeted announcements, they will stop shooting’: Artak Zakaryan

First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Artak Zakaryan spoke about the fire attacks by the Azerbaijani side during the OSCE Monitoring Mission. Asked whether he expected any response, Artak Zakaryan replied: “Our political response has not been late.”

Kasprzyk had informed they were unable to understand which side was firing, that is, does he put the version of our Ministry of Defence implying that the fire was from the Azerbaijani side? Artak Zakaryan replied: “No, it is not put under question, the direction is clear, it has been from the opposite side, but towards what and where from.I do not know why they make a non-targeted announcement, this question should be given to Kasprzyk already. For us it is a fact that Azerbaijan can open fire even on the OSCE Monitoring Mission.”

To the overview, implying that they do not directly state within their announcement that the fire was opened by the Azerbaijani side, Artak Zakaryan responded: “The fact remains that we proceed from facts.”

Asked whether he is satisfied with the assessment of the Monitoring Mission to the incident, Mr. Zakaryan replied: “The Ministry of Defence is concerned with the circumstance that they open fire on the borders of the Republic of Armenia, including the Monitoring Mission. I am simultaneously concerned with the fact that they shoot at our kindergartens and the ones conducting the Monitoring Mission. Let the international public evaluate already, it will be very desirable that the OSCE Minsk Group stops doing toothless and non-targeted announcements, after that they will stop shooting.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN