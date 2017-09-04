Artur Petrosyan: ‘We will enter the field aiming at victory during meeting with Denmark’

“We will enter the field aiming at victory. After the painful and heavy loss from the game with Romania, the team has fully recovered psychologically. As regards the tactics-to-be-chosen by us for the game with Denmark, I cannot say anything for 100% at the moment. Everything will depend on the physical and functional state of the players”, informed the Head Coach of the Armenian National Team, Artur Petrosyan, before the meeting with the National Team of Denmark for the World Championship Qualifiers.

Asked what future plans he has connected with the National Team, Artur Petrosyan replied: “As you know, my agreement expires in October. It was my will. The president of the Football Federation of Armenia, Ruben Hayrapetyan was suggesting me an agreement of 3 years. But I did not know how my work in the National Team would be. We still have time to meet and talk with the president of the Federation. If it succeeds, it will be for the next 2 years. My plans are connected with the qualifying round of the forthcoming 2 years. From the perspective of football, I want us to be so strong as not to accept painful goals at the last moments. It is connected firstly with psychology and then the quality. I am hopeful we will achieve that goal.”

Ashot HAKOBYAN