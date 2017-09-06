‘He did not hurt me… my arm fracture and body bruises are a result of falling’, hostage tells details

M.T. who was taken hostage by her boyfriend Gor Hakobyan in Erebuni’s billiard bar several days ago is discharged from hospital. She presented some details of the incident to Aravot.am.

“That day he wasn’t the person I used to know”, told M.T., who was taken hostage by Gor Hakobyan. A week before the incident, as our interlocutor told, they had argued, she was offended by Gor, so they did not meet for a week nor talked on the phone: “He has never been such, as they present in the videos, I don’t know what was the matter with him that day, what drove him to take such step”.

According to M.T., while returning home late in the evening after the meeting with friends, she saw Gor Hakobyan in the yard, and the latter put her into his car closing her mouth, and took her to the billiard bar.

“He was talking about things that I could not understand… he did not hurt me before the police came. We argued, had a conversation, I wanted to get out of there, and I fell from the stairs while pushing him. The abandoned building was two-story, and there was a granite staircase leading to the first floor, I fell off those stairs, that is why my arm broke, and I got bruises on my body”.

M.T. also said that Gor Hakobyan became aggressive after the police arrived, and holding a knife to her neck caused her some scratches.

Let us remind you Gor Hakobyan took M.T. hostage in an abandoned building. He demanded 5 persons and a lawyer from the police, but after an hour of negotiations, police shot him. He died in an ambulance on way to hospital.

Arpine SIMONYAN