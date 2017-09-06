The Free Democrats Group: a new political group within the PACE

At its meeting on 4 September 2017, in Paris, the PACE Bureau acknowledged the formation of the Free Democrats Group (FDG), in line with Rule 19 of the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure.

There are now six political groups in the Assembly: the Group of the European People’s Party (EPP/CD), the Socialists, Democrats and Greens Group (SOC), the European Conservatives Group (EC), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), the Group of the Unified European Left (UEL) and the Free Democrats Group (FDG).