Ijevan reservoir valves exploded

“Spitak Jur (white water)” reservoir of Ijevan was a loved rest area in Soviet years. However, because of issues in drainage system the artificial lake was filled with slime and sludge and soil. It had almost fully dried becoming a pasture to the animals.

Ijevan Municipality, leaded by the City Mayor Vardan Ghalumyan has initiated the operation of opening the watercourse of Aghstev river in October, 2014, the throttle valves of the reservoir have been set open partly, the tractor has cleaned up the bottom. Nevertheless, it was not enough to clean up all the sludge accumulated in the artificial lake.

In the deserted area of the reservoir, competitions of extreme autosport have been conducted in recent years.

Vardan Ghalumyan informed that an operation of exploding faulty throttle valves has been implemented. It has been conducted by the specialist exploders. City Mayor informed that the explosion of the valves will enable to clean up the reservoir from sludge and slam completely.

