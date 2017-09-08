Greek–Eurasian Business Forum to create new horizons to develop trade and industrial relations

The business forum ‘Greece-Eurasian Economic Forum: A New Bridge for Cooperation and Development’ will take place on 11 September in Thessaloniki as part of the annual international exhibition TIF Helexpo. The opening ceremony will include welcome addresses from Eurasian Economic Commission (ECE) Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan, Greek First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos, and Greek Deputy Minister of Economy and Development Stergios Pitsiorlas.

The forum will continue the discussion of European and Eurasian integration issues that began during panel sessions of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The forum participants, which will include representatives of major business associations, leading companies and structures that focus on boosting economic cooperation and developing mutual trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Greece, will exchange views on investment and cooperation in various sectors of the economy and industry. On the Russian side, the discussion will be attended by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the EAEU Business Council, members of the ECE Board (Ministers) Sergey Sidorsky and Valery Koreshkov, member of the Russian Union of Entrepreneurs and Industrialists (RSPP) Management Board Konstantin Goncharov as well as representatives of the major Russian companies X5 Retail Group, Novotrans, RZD International, and United Shipbuilding Corporation, among others.

The forum in Thessaloniki is the first step towards implementing the provisions of the Joint Declaration on Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Government of the Hellenic Republic dated 24 June 2017, which aims to develop a dialogue between EAEU countries and the Hellenic Republic in the economic sector.

The forum organizers include the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Enterprise Greece, and Helexpo. The event will be held with the support of the Greek Ministry of Economy and Development. The forum ‘Greece-Eurasian Economic Forum: A New Bridge for Cooperation and Development’ will be held at the Ioannis Vellidis Congress Centre in the Olympic Hall.

The next major event organized by the Roscongress Foundation together with the Conoscere Eurasia (“Getting to Know Eurasia”) Association will be the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, which will be held on 19-20 October 2017.

For more information, please visit the official website of the Roscongress Foundation: http://roscongress.org.