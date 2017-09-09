State is not a family

“State is like a family and the father of the family should keep his children well.” I have heard this expression for thousand times and have opposed against it. In contemporary states no fathers, mothers or uncles exist, no owners and slaves either, there is an administration, a group of people whom we have temporarily appointed to carry out some functions: it is not compulsory that they are more talented or moral than us, it is important for them to implement their responsibilities well. To focus on those people, to think of them from the morning to the evening, to complain of them – it is the occupation the people in Armenia enjoy the most. Not only of the Armenians, but of all the nations who have not still dusted off the totalitarianism and the imaginations of which about the politics are limited by the discussion of the virtues or vices of bad “dads”.

The same “childish” logic comprises the following expression – we behave ourselves badly because “they” serve us a bad example. Similarly as a family: father smokes, uses bad words, shouts at mom, then it is right, it is the standard of the behavior of a normal man. In case of a family, that logic is correct of course. But the state, let me repeat, is not a family. Within the state one cannot justify him or herself by inheritance or bad surroundings – here every citizen is responsible for his or her own behavior. The justification “dads” steal then I should steal for my part, “dads” are illiterate, then I should be illiterate as well, I should be also arrogant, narrow-minded, intolerant just like my “dad”. And perhaps it is favorable to the ones justifying themselves the aforementioned way and not being the way mentioned means to get out of the “comfort zone”.

Yes, it is really difficult, to have the behavior contrary to everything and try to serve a good example. When you collect the rubbish from the pavement, you contribute to the cleanness of the street but also serve a good example. When you read a book you add to your knowledge, but it is a good example to the others. When you try not to speak anything bad and most importantly, not to think about anyone, it should be first and foremost for the “eco-system” of your soul, but maybe the ones surrounding you may get inspired by that example.

Otherwise, getting inspired by the bad example of the “dads” is not the wisest choice.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN