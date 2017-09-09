Republican Party of Armenia kept its promise to Gyumri people, Armenian Revolutionary Federation did not

“Gumri without Huts” foundation, the President of the Board of Trustees of which is the Leader of Shirak Diocese Bishop Mikayel Ajapahyan, and the aim of which is to save Gyumri people from the claws of homelessness, representing the initiative entitled “One party – one apartment” during the parliamentary elections, had applied to the parties taking part in the elections.

The two colleagues of coalition – the Republican Party of Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation had given feedback to it. Lately the RPA made its promise: it solved the issue of almost 2 houses for 2 homeless families. As explained by Samvel Nikoyan, they had made savings during the pre-election campaign to be able to spend the money on providing the homeless people with houses.

And the coalition colleague of the RPA, the ARF, which is factually responsible for the governance of Shirak Province and its social-economic condition: the governor of the province is from the ARF, has not kept his promise until now, informed the Executive Director of “Gyumri without Huts” foundation, Gharib Harutyunyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN