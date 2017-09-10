Vahram Baghdasaryan: ‘Prime Minister came to Armenia with other visions’: A1+

Vahram Baghdasaryan has no idea in which specific spheres Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has invested the 830 million dollars he had promised in the previous year:

“The prime minister will give the report and comments on it himself”, says head of the RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan.

Vahram Baghdasaryan states that during one year of the prime minister’s office and the new government’s activity, a citizen of Armenia still does not experience any changes. He says that he met with citizens in Vanadzor two days ago and was informed that these people have faith in the future.

“I’m not sure whether it’s only in Lori that people are satisfied with very little”, says the head of the RPA parliamentary faction.

The Republican MP is still waiting for the government’s activity to become tangible for the citizens, the public has told him that they do not see the results:

“But their faith and hope for the future have woken up”.

The deputy claims that the prime minister came to Armenia with other visions, that is why on the first day of his office the prime minister declared that he had received a heavy legacy from the previous government:

“The Armenia that Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had pictured in his mind, this economic situation was a difficult one for him”, says Vahram Baghdasaryan.