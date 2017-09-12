Balasanyan’s treating with a cake at the expense of budget gets complicated: PPA ceases boycott as well

After the summer holidays, the regular session of Gyumri Council of Elders will take place. It will differ from the angle, that the elected members of the Council of Elders from Prosperous Party of Armenia, Armenian Renaissance Party and GALA, the forces continually boycotting for a year, will be present. Let us mention that the members of the Council of Elders from “Armenian Renaissance” party were present in the last session already. GALA has also announced about its presence, PPA will cease its boycott as well.

Vardevan Grigoryan, the top candidate of PPA list during the elections of the Council of Elders, now already an elected MP, was asked whether PPA was persuaded to participate in the sessions of the Council of Elders, or they regretted and decided to take part. “We have neither regretted, not been persuaded, and neither can they persuade us, simply 3 parties – us, the PPA, GALA and “Armenian Renaissance” party signed an agreement, which holds that we do not agree with the results of the elections and appealed the results. In that agreement, it was mentioned that we will appeal to the Constitutional Court and will make a new decision after the decisions of judicial bodies on what we will do the next. The last decision was made by the Constitutional Court: it left the results of the elections the same, after that, already all 3 parties have the right to decide the issue of taking or not taking part in the sessions of the Council of Elders. “Armenian Renaissance” party was the first one to make a decision on taking part in the sessions, then GALA, and we are the third one. That is, we have made that decision after the decision of the Constitutional Court”, informed Vardevan Grigoryan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN