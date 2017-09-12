‘Armenia’s security became more vulnerable after becoming EAEU member’: Edmon Marukyan

‘Yelq’ bloc MP Edmon Marukyan announced that they commence a multi-step process whereby they will thoroughly represent the degradation of Armenia since 2013, when Armenia became the EAEU member to the citizens, political figures of the Republic of Armenia: “Armenia has a lot of economic issues, all promised directions have not been implemented, there are a number of concerns relative to the security, the security of the Republic of Armenia has become more vulnerable after becoming the EAEU member, plus the unemployment.”

According to Marukyan, Armenia can develop if it is not suppressed and by entering the EAEU, as stated by Marukyan, be undergo a regress.

“Yelq” suggests to found a temporary committee of the National Assembly, which will give the Parliament a conclusion on all positive and negative sides of EAEU.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN