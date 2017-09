The members of the 3 parties were regularly insulting each other during the session of Yerevan Council of Elders. Firstly, the member of the Republican Party of Armenia armen Sahakyan insulted “Yelq” member Anahit Bakhshyan, then he called her “Mr. Bakhshyanov”.

This outraged “Yelq” members who urged RPA members to make correct expressions. Then “Yelq” member Alen Simonyan and RPA member Hovhannes Avanesyan started to quarrel. The quarrel did not cease even out of the session hall. During the break the incident continued between “Yelq” member Ani Khachatryan and RPA member Hovhannes Avanesyan.

“I will suffocate you by 2 fingers, will not regret”, told Ani Khachatryan in anger to Hovhannes Avanesyan, which was speaking to “Yelq” members arrogantly.

Nelly BABAYAN