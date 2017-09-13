Suren Karayan: ‘17% economic growth and additional job vacancies present’

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Karayan states, during one year of the government’s activity 17% industrial growth has been recorded in Armenia.

As stated by him, the percentage of mining industry within this growth has been less than the percentage of processing industry. The growth of the processing industry has been 10%, mining industry – 6%.

The minister also informed that new job places are open. He was asked, whether it was connected with the opening of the shop, in which the president has had a participation, in the result of which new job places are in place. The minister hesitated. Then he told that it is an incorrect comparison.

Nelly GRIGORYAN