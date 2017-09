Armenian national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s father, footballer Hamlet Mkhitaryan, would turn 55 on 14 September.

“In my memories, you live on…Happy 55th Birthday Dad!” Mkhitaryan wrote on Facebook, attaching a childhood photo with his father.

Hamlet Mkhitaryan was also a professional footballer. He played in the French Valence.

Hamlet Mkhitaryan died of a brain tumor in 1996, aged 33.