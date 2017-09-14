Injured and murdered in the center of Yerevan are Alaverdi residents

The man murdered in the result of long-lasting gunshots in front of Tufenkian hotel was the resident of Lori province, born in 1974, G.M, informed the Head of the Public Relations and Information Department, Ashot Aharonyan. He did not give further details on the case.

Investigations are in process in the place of the incident. The injured and the killed are Alaverdi residents.

Ashot Aharonyan also informed that in the result of the gunshots, a citizen born in 1978 has been injured, whether he has been taken to hospital or not, he did not say.

According to the witnesses, the gunshots have lasted about 10 minutes, one of the citizens has notices two men running after the incident.

Arpine SIMONYAN