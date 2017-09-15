Matenadaran publishes new volume of catalogue of Armenian manuscripts

Yerevan’s Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (the Matenadaran) published volume IX of The General Catalogue of Armenian Manuscripts of the Mashtots Matenadaran. The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) sponsored the publication of this volume, as part of its mission to preserve and promote Armenian heritage and culture.

This volume is comprised of overviews of 300 manuscripts from the 11th to 19th centuries, No. 2701-3000, mainly from the well-known New Collection. All manuscripts are of a particular scholarly and artistic value. Over 20 manuscripts that include correspondence of Catholicoi of All Armenians, Primates of Dioceses and prominent clergymen from the 18th to 19th centuries serve as primary sources of Armenian history of the same period. It is a major publication for scholars of Armenian and the Middle Eastern studies as well as related fields.

Acting Director of the Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan; Head of the Depositories of the Matenadaran Gevorg Ter-Vardanean; editor of volume IV Karen Matevosyan and Deputy Director of AGBU Armenia Hovig Eordekian delivered welcome speeches during the catalogue presentation in July 2017. “We are delighted to support the publication of this monumental catalogue for the benefit of academic circles, philologists and the ones interested in our manuscripts to study their historical and cultural values,” said Eordekian.

The Matenadaran houses around 300,000 documents, over 100,000 books and 17,000 manuscripts. Researchers and tourists travel from all over the world to see its national treasures, including the Gospel of Lazarus and Hakob Meghapart’s “Parzatumar,” one of the first Armenian books ever printed.

This initiative is one of many ways AGBU has supported the Matenadaran over the years. AGBU also financed the publication of volume III of The General Catalogue of Armenian Manuscripts of the Mashtots Matenadaran and Herald of the Matenadaran (Banber Matenadaran), an academic periodical. Acknowledging the need to advance Armenian Studies, AGBU also provides scholarships to doctoral students working in the Matenadaran.

Established in 1906, AGBU (www.agbu.org) is the world’s largest non-profit Armenian organization. Headquartered in New York City, AGBU preserves and promotes the Armenian identity and heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs, annually touching the lives of some 500,000 Armenians around the world.

For more information about AGBU and its worldwide programs, please visit www.agbu.org.