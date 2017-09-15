According to Pashinyan, now it is easier to make a power change than ever before

At the Parliamentary briefings journalists asked the members of the “Yelq” faction what they think about Serzh Sargsyan’s irreplaceability as mentioned by Galust Sahakyan, Nikol Pashinyan answered, “It is merely his point of view, but Serzh Sargsyan’s third term of office in unacceptable for the “Yelq” bloc”.

In response to the question, whether Karen Karapetyan’s office is acceptable, if Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as Prime Minister is unacceptable, Nikol Pashinyan said, “Any candidate from the RPA is unacceptable to us. In case of Serzh Sargsyan, it is unacceptable for two, three, four times. Not only Serzh Sargsyan, but also the reproduction in EAEU, Azerbaijani style is unacceptable. It is not ruled out that the problem of formation of a new majority in the parliament can be formulated”.

Pashinyan stated, “Under the current Constitution, which will be in effect from 2018, making a power change is easier than under the previous Constitution. If there are people who want to make that change and if there is a political force that is ready to turn the will of the people into a political reality, it is much easier to realize this under the current Constitution. I want to assure that there is such a political force, the rest of the questions should be addressed to the recipients of these questions”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN