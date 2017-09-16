PACE senior Vice-President reacts to today’s terror incident in London

“Our thoughts are with all those injured or affected by today’s terror i.ncident on the London Underground,” said Sir Roger Gale, the most senior Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). “We are all relieved that there were not more casualties, and grateful for the swift and highly professional reactions of the police and emergency services.”

“Londoners were not intimidated by this. Terror did not succeed today – which, as it happens, is Democracy Day – and it will never succeed.”