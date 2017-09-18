‘I criticize the authorities, I say it publicly, I am not afraid’, Diaspora representative on not giving them a position

As we already reported, the 6th Armenia-Diaspora PanArmenian Conference under the title “Mutual Trust, Unity and Responsibility” kicked off at the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex.

Minas Gochian, a pedagogue from the United States, said that in his opinion, it is wrong that the authorities do not listen to the opposition and do not give positions and controlling levers to the Armenian Diaspora. “We are an integral part of the Armenian people. We want to work in all areas of Armenia, help, avail. For example, I have many collaborations, I speak in 6-7 languages, why my homeland not to take advantage of me and as well as of others? Yes, our segment of Diaspora should be part of Armenia’s state and government”. To the question why the authorities do not give such controlling levers to the Diaspora, he replied: “They seem to have no confidence in us.”

To the question, whether they don’t use the potential of the Diaspora, he replied, “No, 50 percent of our potential is hardly used. I can say in the case of the United States, we have such youth, why these people are not here, why they should not receive state attention for being useful for the motherland, for Artsakh in every field; military, martial, economic. Here I criticize the authorities of our state, I say it publicly, I am not afraid. I want my word to be heard and this is one of the reasons I have come”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN