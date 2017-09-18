Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:37 | September 18 2017
Armed Forces General Staff Head on luxury cars and soldier’s breads tealing  

Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan does not comment on Armenia’s decision not to participate in exercises in Georgia. “The Minister has commented the way that was planned”, said the official and excluded the CSTO pressures on that issue.

Aravot.am inquired of Mr. Hakobyan, whether servicemen are left hungry in military units that a case of food theft has been registered, in response to which he said, “No, he was ill-bred”.

Let’s remind that the soldier entered the house of an Artsakh resident and stole a pack of sour cream, two pieces of bread and ketchup.

In response to the remark, that there is much criticism that large amounts of money come from the Diaspora, which are however spent not on buying military equipment, but on buying luxury cars for Artsakh authorities, Mr. Hakobyan said, “I cannot comment on that on behalf of the Artsakh authorities”.

Arpine SIMONYAN

Categories: Military

