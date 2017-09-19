Continued harassments

One of the most important elements of oppressing the people’s sovereignty is language harassments. It was a norm during the reign Soviet Union, as well as in Russian, British and Ottoman empires. As a sign of certain “aristocracy” the language of the metropolis’ dominant nation opened doors to people. In this case the native language of “dependent nations” becomes the property of second-class, indecent, primitive people. Which nation’s language you speak or write, its realities and perceptions you accept. So the language is not a secondary problem and in “imperial centers” people understand that.

During the reign of Yeltsin we hadn’t such a problem, Russia wanted to have good neighbors, not “dependents”. The problem arises periodically since 2000. Moreover, in Armenia, it’s hardly possible to change the constitutional provision according to which our state language is Armenian. But consistently and quite successfully attempts are made to give a foreign language such a status in educational system, which, in essence, contradicts the Basic Law.

Not to mention the tactless statements of Russian officials that EAEU countries should pass on “Cyrillic”. Although this suggestion may be liked by those “хайренасернеры”s [patriots, Armenian word written in Russian transliteration] who live in Russia and make online posts on “national themes.”

Surely, knowing a foreign language is a privilege, being fluent in Russian does not bother me, on contrary it gives certain advantages to those who are able to read and communicate only in Armenian. I would love to master some other foreign language and it should be mentioned that today’s youth is given that opportunity by Internet and various programs. But mastering a foreign language and giving it a state status are quite different things. It has nothing to do with Russia. If the United States obliged Armenia to give English language state status in some way, I would say the same.

By the way, about English, I don’t quite understand why I should watch American movies with Russian translation on Armenian TV channels. Probably it’s necessary to follow the practice of the European countries that broadcast these movies with subtitles. This would solve three problems:

1/ the low would be fulfilled

2/ subtitles won’t take much from the budget of TV companies

3/ viewers would hear foreign language speech and would read the translation below.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN

Photo: Arevik Melqumyan /from Facebook page “We are against of reopening foreign language schools”